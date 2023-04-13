Guilford resident Sue McIntyre announced she will run for the Guilford town supervisor position.
McIntyre, who retired as the Delaware County commissioner of public works in December, said she is running on the Guilford United party. Terry Ives will run for re-election as a town councilmember, also on the Guilford United party, a media release said.
Volunteers will collect signatures from Guilford registered voters starting April 18, the release said. For information about McIntyre and Ives, visit www.guilfordunited.org or the Guilford United Facebook page, email at info@guilfordunited.org, private message on Facebook, or mail: Guilford United, PO Box 164, Guilford NY 13780.
