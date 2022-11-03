The Historical Society of the Town of Middletown held its annual meeting Oct. 22, where members elected two new trustees and heard a building project update.
Alana Siegel of New Kingston and Michael Fairbairn of Millbrook were elected to the Board of the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown and long-time HSM President Diane Galusha was re-elected to a three-year term, a media release said. Amy Taylor is departing the board after eight years of service, the release said.
Siegel completed an undergraduate degree in language and literature at Bard College, worked at Station Hill press in Barrytown, and then moved to San Francisco where she devoted much of her time to experimental education projects and events, the release said. Siegel helped organize the reincarnated New Kingston Whoop-de-Doo in August.
Fairbairn was born in the old Margaretville Hospital, grew up in the Hudson Valley and graduated from Kingston High School, the release said. He hails from a long line of Fairbairns and portrayed one of them – Niles Fairbairn – in HSM’s very first Living History Cemetery Tour in 2012. He has also been a re-enactor of French and Indian, Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers.
Others on the board are Doris Warner, Pat Moore, Josef Schoell, Agnes Laub, Barbara Moses, Linda Armour and Gary Smith, the release said.
In the annual report to members, Galusha provided an update on plans to build an addition on the HSM program hall on Cemetery Road near Margaretville, the release said. She told the members construction of the addition will begin in the spring, the release said.
According to the release, the society received a $50,000 pledge from the Pasternak Family Foundation, $75,000 from the O’Connor Foundation, this year, and received $100,000 from the Nicholas J. Juried Foundation, $100,000 from individual and business donors and a $50,000 grant from the state.
The addition will accommodate the archives with room to work on historic materials as well as a reading/research space, the release said. There will be an office, an accessible rest room and a lobby with some display space. The addition will be utilized year-round, while the hall itself will continue to accommodate programs in the warmer months.
Treasurer Pat Moore presented a summary of HSM finances, noting that several repairs and improvements were made to the hall this year, including installing a new concrete floor, the release said.
HSM continues to accept items for its growing collection of historic materials, the release said. Those with Middletown-related items to donate are invited to contact Collections Chair Barbara Moses.
To donate or become a member, visit mtownhistory.org.
