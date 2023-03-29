Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.