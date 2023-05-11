The Milford Central School District held its annual technology and engineering day Thursday, May 11.
Elementary students chanted “steam roller, steam roller,” as Mike Kiser of Eagle Enterprises drove his steam roller over a carved piece of wood covered with black paint and a cloth to press the image onto the cloth. Students in Sascha Burdick’s art classes etched designs into wood using hand tools and Dremels.
In addition to watching the steam roller create art, students could visit the cafeteria hallway to watch items being made on a 3D printer, learn about programs offered through the New Visions Program at ONC BOCES and participate in a Wonder Workshop with Teq Squad, a company that produces learning software and programs.
Students were given a demonstration of one of the Teq Squad’s programs, the Lü. The Lü uses Xbox consoles to create interactive learning. For example if teachers wanted students to practice spelling words, they could program questions into the Xbox and the physical education teacher could use it as a warm up in gym class as students have to throw balls against the wall to click on the correct answer.
Lorre Gregory, Milford Central School director of technology and innovation, said in the morning middle and high students went to a talk given by a person who works for Amazon, who described their job and all of the different technology jobs there are and the salary range of those jobs.
“It’s a great opportunity for students to be inspired,” she said. “This day helps get them excited about technology. Many already are.” Technology and engineering jobs are forecast to be a majority of the open jobs in the future, she said.
Gregory said middle school students learned how to code drones to fly and took them to show the elementary students how to code. “Working together, they were able to fly the drones,” she said.
Seventh grade student Katelyn Smith said “showing the little kids the drones,” was the best part of her day so far as she waited for a chain to finish printing on the 3D printer.
In addition to learning about drones, two members of the Catskill Regional Teacher Center visited elementary classrooms with Makerbit kits to facilitate hands-on learning.
Gregory said the district used to have a Science Technology Engineering Art Math week, but it was too much to schedule in one week around everyone’s schedules and testing, so there are separate science, math and technology and engineering days held throughout the school year.
“It’s important to look to the future and learn what’s necessary to be successful,” Superintendent Kristen Shearer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.