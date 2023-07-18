Mine Kill State Park will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday, July 22, during its annual Summer Festival.
Park Manager Christopher Kenyon said the park was built by the New York Power Authority as part of the Blenheim-Gilboa power project. The power project is a hydroelectric plant on Schoharie Creek.
Mine Kill State Park opened in 1973. It is owned by the power authority and run by the state parks department, Kenyon said. The power authority decided in 2016 to not charge admission to the park, and since then visitation to the park has increased.
"It doubled in 2020," Kenyon said. "That's come down a little, but it's still an upwards trend from 2016."
In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state encouraged people to visit parks and get outside.
The park has eight miles of hiking trails, including one trail to an 80-foot cascading waterfall, Kenyon said. It also has an Olympic-size swimming pool, a diving pool and kiddie pool, playground and an 18-hole disc golf course. Disc rentals are $1 apiece. People can also kayak on the Blenheim-Gilboa Reservoir and the park rents kayaks out at $5 per hour, he said.
"What I like about Mine Kill is that it provides programs and opportunities to people of all ages," Kenyon said. "all the programs are free to the public."
Every summer about 450 children take swimming lessons at the pool. "Many local towns bus their kids to the pool," he said.
In addition to swimming lessons, there is a day camp program offered to area children, and children from Schoharie, Greene and Delaware counties attend. "We do occasionally have groups from Oneonta visit," he said. "The Charlotte Valley camp group comes here."
The Summer Festival will begin at 9 a.m. with a swim meet. "Kids from several local swim teams will be competing," he said.
Activities, including games and crafts will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. People can try disc golf for free Saturday. The Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, a puppet group, will perform at 1 p.m.
Cargie's food truck will sell barbecue options, Kenyon said.
"The event is rain or shine," he said. "Thunder will close the pool facility."
Kenyon said it is the 12th year the New York Power Authority and Mine Kill State Park have worked together to offer the summer festival. They also hold a Halloween event and a snow festival.
The authority paid for the Arm-of-the-Sea Theater production and hosts school groups and various programs throughout the year, Kenyon said.
"We're looking forward to Saturday," he said. "We can expect 1,000 or more visitors during the day as long as the weather holds up."
