The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides.
Effective Oct. 1, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of the state.
“We know how valuable our home care aides are, especially with the shortages we’re currently seeing,” Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a media release. “This minimum wage increase will ensure home care aides are well paid and able to support themselves and their families, which will help attract more people to the profession. Overall, this will ensure better worker retention and patient care.”
The increase follows an order by the commissioner and state budget director, raising the general minimum wage to $14.20 for counties outside of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, leading to an additional $1 hourly increase for home care aides in those locations.
Under Public Health Law, “home care aide” refers to "a home health aide, personal care aide, home attendant or other licensed or unlicensed person whose primary responsibility includes the provision of in-home assistance with activities of daily living, instrumental activities of daily living or health-related tasks; provided, however, that home care aide does not include any individual (i) working on a casual basis, or (ii) who is a relative through blood, marriage or adoption of: (1) the employer; or (2) the person for whom the worker is delivering services, under a program funded or administered by federal, state or local government," the release said.
Home care aides may be owed extra pay in addition to minimum wage rates for overtime, call-in pay, spread of hours and uniform maintenance.
The only time an employer may reduce wages below minimum wage is to claim a limited allowance for meals and lodging, provided they do not charge for those services, the release said.
To learn more about minimum wage rates, visit NYSDOL’s minimum wage webpage and view the fact sheet to learn more about home care aide wages.
