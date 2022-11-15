A fire destroyed M&M Motors in Stamford Monday night, Nov. 14.
On Tuesday afternoon, co-owners Mike Kiel and Marty Cole were salvaging what they could from the rubble.
Cole said there were no cars parked inside the garage when the fire started. The fire damaged one car parked out front of the garage, and one vehicle they used as scrap, and a Prius and Acadia parked in the back parking lot, Cole said.
The fire damaged all of their tools, lifts, carts and everything else in the building, he said.
“It’s well over $1 million between what we lost and the spill response,” Cole said. “The insurance company said the total is between $1.5 and $2 million.”
Cole and Kiel said they will rebuild their business as soon as they can. In addition to Cole and Kiel, there is a third mechanic and a secretary who work at the repair shop, Cole said.
Stamford Fire Chief Don VanEtten said the department was dispatched to the fire at 6:17 p.m. Monday.
“The fire was through the roof when we arrived,” he said. “There was no offense, it was strictly defense. Everything was working against us with the timing of the fire. There was traffic on the road as people were getting out of work. The parking lot of the nearby gym was busy.”
VanEtten said he quickly called for mutual aid and fire trucks and firefighters from Hobart, Grand Gorge and Jefferson, and the aerial fire truck from Delhi responded to the scene. In addition, firefighters from Roxbury, Davenport, South Kortright, Bloomville, Bovina, East Meredith, Prattsville and Conesville responded. The Franklin Firefighter Assist and Search Team provided support, the Delaware County Emergency Services and Cause and Origin team, NYSEG, State Police, the Department of Environmental Conservation spill response team, and AMR and Hobart EMS also responded to the scene, he said.
“I want to thank all of the mutual aid companies for coming and helping us,” he said.
There were about 100 firefighters on the scene, VanEtten said. “There were multiple explosions,” he said. “It was a dangerous fire.”
The departments used three water sources to battle the flames, he said. Tankers drew water from the pond at the Rexmere estate, from a pond on Blackberry Street in the town of Gilboa and from hydrants in the village. In addition to water, the department used “a tremendous amount of foam suppressant,” he said.
Eklund Farm Machinery brought an excavator to the scene to help pull apart the structure so firefighters could fight the fire better, he said.
VanEtten said the building was built in two pieces. The back of the building was a wooden structure and was where the fire started. The front of the building was a steel frame with a tin roof.
The fire department evacuated the occupants of a nearby house, and was able to prevent damage to the house.
Cole and Kiel said they were thankful for community outreach.
“A couple customers have stopped with physical cash donations,” Cole said. “People have asked what they can do to help.”
Cole said there will be a fundraiser at Mac-A-Doodles, the NBT Bank in Grand Gorge has set up a savings account for them and people from Wayne Bank brought them lunch.
According to a post on the Mac-A-Doodles’ Facebook page, the spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
