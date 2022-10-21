BAINBRIDGE — Bluegrass music will be the focus when Moonshine Falls takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, Moonshine Falls, is described as a band that bridges the gap between traditional bluegrass and the New Blue movement.
Formed in New York City, the band features husband and wife duo Mary Noecker (bass and vocals) and Dave McKeon (mandolin, guitar and vocals). The couple will be joined by Cesar Moreno (mandolin and vocals) and Clarence Ferrari (fiddle).
Drawing from the canon of bluegrass standards, as well as writing songs that fit seamlessly with those of yesterday, Moonshine Falls is said to create a sound that is steeped in tradition without drowning in it.
Their debut CD, “Weeds in the Ballast” has received airplay on bluegrass radio since its release and Dave’s original songwriting has been praised by No Depression, Journal of Roots Music and has won him Podunk’s Bluegrass Songwriting Competition.
As further stated in the release, Moonshine Falls is reportedly making a name for themselves having performed around the Northeast including stages at the Joe Val Festival, Wilmington Winter Bluegrass Festival, Podunk Bluegrass Festival, Long Island Bluegrass Festival, Basin Blue grass Festival and Danby Bluegrass Festival, as well as in the Netherlands and Germany and maintaining a residency at the New York Botanical Garden during the Chihuly Nights Series.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. All performances are open seating. Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
A photography show will be displayed in the gallery which will be open from 6 p.m. through intermission.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.