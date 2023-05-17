More school districts in the area have reported results of the May 16, school elections.
The following information was received after press time Tuesday:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Otselic Valley Central School District
Budget (1.34%): $11,913,344: Yes, 97; No, 31.
School board (1): Write-in candidate only.
Propositions: Establish a capital reserve fund — passed; purchase three buses and establish a public library — passed.
Library board of trustees (vote for five): Dale (Suki) Fox, Terri Foor-Pessin, Melinda Ramsey, Michelle Reakes and Eric Wentworth.
Oxford Academy and Central School
Budget (+9.625%): $22,909,507: Yes, 161; No, 22.
Tax levy (+2%): $5,296,512.
Propositions: Purchase three buses: Yes, 147; No, 36. Library appropriation: Yes, 158; No, 22.
School board (2): Julie Gates, 135, Brian Sheridan, 85.
Library Board: Michael Ford, 164.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Andes Central School
Budget (+2.55%): $4,675,426: Yes, 62; No, 18.
Proposition: Bus purchase: Yes, 60; No, 19.
School board (1): Alice DeVita, 54.
Deposit Central School
Budget (+4.78%) $18,638,677: Yes, 149; No, 49.
Proposition: Purchase two buses: Yes, 145; No, 52.
School board (2): John Lanner and Julie Martin.
Franklin Central School
Budget: (+1.73%) $8,067,691: Yes, 186; No, 62.
School board(1): Joan Cronauer, 136; Earnest Cawley Jr., 108.
Propositions: Bus purchase: Yes, 191; No, 56. Library budget: Yes, 179; No, 69.
Hancock Central School
Budget: $12,873,655: Yes, 150; No, 67.
Louise Adelia Read Memorial Library: Yes, 176; No, 41.
Propositions: Bus purchase: Yes, 141; No, 76. Establish capital reserve fund for projects: Yes, 158; No, 60. Establish capital reserve fund for transportation: Yes, 148; No, 70. Bus transportation: Yes, 145; No, 73.
School board (one three-year term, one two-year term): Vicky Bogart, 164; Nick Hazen, 145; Katt Judd, 111.
Margaretville Central School
Budget: (+6.64%) $12,646,513: Yes, 117; No, 8.
Proposition: Bus purchase: Yes, 110; No, 13.
School board (1): Doris Warner, 114.
OTSEGO COUNTY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District
Budget: $14,601,663: Yes, 121; No, 40.
Proposition: Purchase of two buses: Yes, 121; No, 41.
School board (1): Gregory Lowry, 84; Nicole Fox, 75.
Edmeston Central School District
Budget (+5.92%): $10,895,354: Yes, 82; No, 17.
Proposition: Bus purchase: Yes, 88; No, 12.
School board (1): Jay Lyon, 93.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District
Budget (+3.31%): $11,050,000: Yes, 86; No, 20.
Proposition: Establish a capital reserve fund: Yes, 87; No, 19; capital project: Yes, 80; No, 20.
School board (2): Jed Barnes, 94; Christopher Ostrander, 89.
Laurens Central School District
Budget (+6.6%): $10,974,525: Yes, 118; No, 23.
Proposition: One 65 passenger bus: Yes, 131; No, 9.
School board (1): Thomas Francisco.
Milford Central School District
Budget (+2.82%): $ 11,641,001: Yes, 191; No, 36.
Proposition: Establishing capital reserve fund: Yes, 193; No, 31.
School board (3): Dan Atkinson and Peter Paffenroth were elected to a three-year term, James Dutcher was elected to a one-year term.
Oneonta City School District
Budget (+4.61%): $44,210,485: Yes, 297; No, 70.
Propositions: Purchase of two buses: Yes, 302; No, 66. Establish a capital reserve: Yes, 295; No, 57.
School board (2): Shawn Beckerink, Margot Reynolds.
Schenevus Central School District
Budget (+4.30%): $10,693,751: Yes, 182; No, 74.
Proposition: Purchase bus: Yes, 182; No, 73.
School board (1): Sandra Salisbury, 188.
Unatego Central School District
Budget (+1.1%): $ 24,071,169: Yes, 151; No, 58.
Proposition: Transport students living within .25 miles of school buildings: Yes, 149; No, 59. EPC: Yes, 144; No, 64.
School board (3): Cindy O’Hara, 177; David Clapper, 164; Brian Davis, 170.
Worcester Central School District
Polls open: noon to 8 p.m., in WCS school library.
Budget (+2.3%): $12,158,746: Yes, 134; No, 48.
Proposition: Using Capital Reserve Fund to purchase buses: Yes, 132; No, 51.
School board (2): James “Jim” Conroe was elected to five-year term; Peter Kwiatkowski was elected to two-year term.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School
Budget: $45,352,710: Yes, 477; No, 145.
Proposition:
Capital Bus Reserve Fund: Yes, 487; No, 141.
School board (3): Susan Emerson Strasser, Steven Philbrick, Bruce Tryon were re-elected.
Community Library Budget: The $321,000 budget passed.
Library Board: Julia Walter (5-year term), Virginia Downs (5-year term), Nathan Davis (3-year term), Fred Barnes (1-year term)
Jefferson Central School
Budget: (+2.82%) $7,718,933: Yes, 101; No, 67.
Proposition: Capital project: Yes, 95; No, 73. Bus/Traverse: Yes, 103; No, 65.
School board (1): Jessica Hendrickson, 134.
Middleburgh Central School District
Budget: (+2.10%) $24,312,490: Yes, 60.2%; No, 39.8%.
School board (1): Bonnie Snyder was elected.
Voters also approved the proposal to purchase a bus, establish a capital reserve fund and transfer funds to a repair reserve fund, a notice on the website said.
Sharon Springs Central School
Budget: (+5.2%) $10.76 million: Yes, 99; No, 12.
Proposition: Bus purchase: Yes, 96; No, 15.
School board: Rose Chase.
