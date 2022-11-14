Morris Central School District residents will vote on a $14.5 million capital project on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
There will be two forums about the capital project where residents can ask questions and get more information. The first forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the district's school bus garage.
"The bus garage is beyond repair," Morris Superintendent Jamie Maistros said. She said the district had engineers look at the existing garage to see if it could be fixed, but the costs of repairing were more than replacing. "It was more fiscally conservative of us to replace rather than repair," she said.
She said by holding the forum at the bus garage, it will allow the district to show taxpayers just how much in "disarray" the building is. She said the new building will house two lifts and a wash bay, and the buses will be continued to be housed outside.
The new bus garage is slated to be built on the current softball field and the softball field will be moved, a brochure about the building project said.
The new facility will also "prepare infrastructure to address future electric fleet mandates," the brochure said. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her State of the State address in January she established a goal of making all new school bus purchases zero-emission vehicles by 2027, with all school buses being zero emission by 2035.
Maistros said residents have rejected building a new bus garage twice before in the past 20 years. "They objected to the extravagance of the building," she said. "They called it the Taj Mahal of bus garages."
The capital project also includes replacing roofs on the main building, repaving the parking lot and installing LED energy efficient lights and replacing flooring as necessary in classrooms, to ensure the longevity of the building, the brochure said.
Maistros said the capital project would also improve the health and safety of students by installing more cameras, updating classroom ventilators, replacing fire doors and updating the heating of the school.
She said the $14.5 million project includes the construction and architectural drawing fees. "With the costs of everything increasing, we budgeted extra to address that," she said. "We also know the community cannot afford an increase in taxes and this project will not raise taxes."
She said 86% of the project will come from state aid and the district will use $1 million in its capital reserves fund to fund the rest.
Maistros said she met with community leaders about the project on Nov. 9 and came up with a list of questions that will be answered on the district's website. She said she will attend a senior citizen dinner to answer questions, too.
She said Thursday evening is parent-teacher conference night and she is hopeful many parents will attend the forum, too.
There will also be a forum at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the school's library. The vote will be Dec. 13 at the school's main entrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.