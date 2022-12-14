By an almost two-to-one margin, voters approved a Morris Central School building project.
According to a post on the district’s website, the $14.5 million project was approved, 105 yes to 53 no.
The project will replace the bus garage with a new structure. “The bus garage is beyond repair,” Morris Superintendent Jamie Maistros said previously. She said the district had engineers look at the existing garage to see if it could be fixed, but the costs of repairing were more than replacing. “It was more fiscally conservative of us to replace rather than repair,” she said.
The new building will house two lifts and a wash bay and buses will continue to be housed outside.
The new bus garage is slated to be built on the softball field and the softball field will be moved, according to information provided in a brochure about the building project.
The new facility will also “prepare infrastructure to address future electric fleet mandates,” the brochure said. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her State of the State address in January she established a goal of making all new school bus purchases zero-emission vehicles by 2027, with all school buses being zero emission by 2035.
The capital project also includes replacing roofs on the main building, repaving the parking lot and installing LED energy efficient lights and replacing flooring as necessary in classrooms, to ensure the longevity of the building, the brochure said.
The project will also install more security cameras, update classroom ventilation, replace fire doors and update the heating of the school, Maistros said.
She said 86% of the project will come from state aid and the district will use $1 million in its capital reserves fund to fund the rest.
