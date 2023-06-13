A Mount Upton man pleaded guilty in Delaware County court Monday, June 12, to attempted drug possession with intent to sell.
According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith’s office, Nicholas Marte, 43, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class C felony.
Hancock Police Officer Morgan Smith responded to a 911 call April 6, 2022, when she discovered Marte passed out in his vehicle located at the Valero parking lot, the release. After conducting a search of Marte’s vehicle, Officer Smith found multiple used needles and several glassine envelopes containing heroin the release said.
Marte appeared before Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa, on June 12, 2023, admitted that he was found in possession of heroin, and that he intended to sell some of it, the release said.
This plea was entered as part of a negotiated disposition, wherein it is agreed that Marte will be sentenced to a five-year term of probation supervision, with the special condition that he successfully completes a drug treatment court program, the release said. If he does not complete drug treatment court, or otherwise violates the terms and conditions of his probation supervision, he will be re-sentenced to state prison.
