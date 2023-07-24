A Mount Upton man has been sentenced for attempted drug possession.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release Nicholas Marte, 43, of Mount Upton, was sentenced July 24 by Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa to one year of drug treatment court, along with five years of felony probation supervision.
According to a media release, Hancock Police Officer Morgan Smith responded to a 911 call on April 7, 2022, when she discovered Marte passed out in his vehicle in the Valero Parking lot. After conducting a search of the vehicle, Smith found multiple used needles and several glassine envelopes containing heroin, the release said.
Marte pleaded guilty in county court June 12 to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony.
