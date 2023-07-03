The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Mount Vision man for felony driving while intoxicated after an accident June 23.
According to a media release, deputies responded to the area of Bush Hill Road in Morris, where it was reported a vehicle had struck a tree. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Daniel R. Pope, 37, had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and had three children in the vehicle at the time of the accident, the release said.
According to the release, the children sustained minor injuries, were treated and released at the scene by emergency medical technicians.
Pope was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 16 years in the vehicle, a class E felony, driving while intoxicated first offense, a class A misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%, a class A misdemeanor, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor and some vehicle and traffic violations.
He was given appearance tickets and is set to appear in the town of Morris court at a later date.
