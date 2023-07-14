There’s a nifty bit of television history associated with the entertainment juggernaut known as “Mission: Impossible.”
The original “Mission: Impossible,” a spy caper melodrama, was a one-hour show that ran on CBS from 1966 to 1973. It received three Emmy Awards for outstanding dramatic series and two Emmys for “outstanding continued performance by an actress in a leading role in a dramatic series” for Barbara Bain. Over the course of its run, it earned some additional Emmys in technical categories, as well as numerous nominations. The program even returned in 1988 for a couple of seasons on ABC.
“Mission: Impossible” was financed and filmed by Desilu Productions, which was owned by Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball. Not only did Desi and Lucy oversee their own classic comedy series, “I Love Lucy,” but they also approved the original “Star Trek,” “The Untouchables,” “Mannix,” “Our Miss Brooks,” and “The Sheriff Of Cochise,” as well as other shows.
In 1996, the first “Mission: Impossible” movie was released, with Brian De Palma directing and Tom Cruise starring as Ethan Hunt, the leader of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Twenty-seven years later, the newest chapter of the popular film franchise is titled “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” and Cruise is still in charge as Hunt. The biggest difference between this seventh entry which is only in theaters, and the first is that these days, Cruise as Hunt is a human action machine.
Most fans and critics consider the sixth movie, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” to be the best in the series. That was then (2018) and this is now, which means that the ante has been upped in terms of thrills, especially regarding stunts performed by Cruise. In fact, the ante is downright insane.
In “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Hunt, controlling the handlebars himself, propels a motorcycle off a cliff and straight down into a rocky, life-risking canyon. There’s no way to survive, but he has to, and does. I won’t tell you how – you may even already know – but it’s an astonishing and superbly filmed stunt.
If the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences had a stunt player category, the daredevil feat would almost certainly be your winner. In fact, perhaps a special Oscar can be awarded to the stunt team, including Cruise.
It’s almost as if the challenging motorcycle scene is Cruise’s gift to his fans. He enjoys going full-bore for them in these motion pictures, and he’s broken some bones to prove it. The dazzling stunt is the best I’ve seen in a narrative feature. It’s exciting exactly the way thrillers should be exciting. You know that you’re watching a movie, but also you forget that you’re watching a movie.
In “Dead Reckoning Part One” there are additional stunts to energize the audience, but although the overall story is fun, the film is a bit mundane. Everyone knows that the better the villain, the better the movie. I found the villain to be lagging behind the film's better qualities: the acting, the cinematography, the pacing, the music, the editing, and the international locations. The screenplay is by director Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen. Cruise most assuredly pitched in some ideas.
The villain is technology, in the form of an Artificial Intelligence entity called, well it’s actually called the Entity. The Entity is capable of destroying everything. It can outthink humans. The Entity knows what’s in Hunt’s mind, which is always a negative when you’re the fellow trying to save the world. If the bad guys achieve control of the Entity, humanity – and the freethinking that does along with it – is doomed.
Of course, there’s a key involved in dominating the planet with Entity. Yes, an actual key is necessary. But don’t worry, the key is in different pieces. Get the pieces, and you’ll be able to put the “puzzle” together. Be careful, remember, Entity can read your mind. It may be artificial, but it is intelligent. Robustly so. The movie gets a bit repetitive – why have one chase when five or six – or was it seven – will do? Most essential moments do move swiftly, but every frame isn’t an essential moment. The movie’s 163-minute length starts to become weary.
For the audience, their own key is to be able to follow the thrust of the action when scores of people – good and evil – begin a fiercely determined race to maintain control of both parts of the key.
It’s true that the Entity quotient gets tedious, but what McQuarrie, Cruise, and the production team do well, they do very well. As an actor, Cruise is in perfect sync with his cast mates including IMF agents played by Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. Also in the film are Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa and Hayley Atwall as Grace
A train leaving the rails and heading into a ravine delivers another top-notch, pulse-pounding sequence. There’s a car chase on the streets of Rome, a street fight in the narrow lanes of Venice, and a lot more duking it out and diving for cover. The delivery of all of this action is flawless.
By the way, you did let the title sink in, right? It’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” for a reason. In 2024, “Part Two” gets released. Just like with the entertaining motion picture serials of another era, the saga continues.
If Cruise is honestly and truly the last great movie star, it’s obvious why this might be rooted in fact. You can tell that he genuinely loves making adventure thrillers and doing seemingly impossible stunts. You see it in his face. His zeal practically thrusts itself through the theater screen. All movie people should care the way he cares.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.