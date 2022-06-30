EARLVILLE — Earlville Opera House will host a Golden Anniversary Summer Jamboree from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2, with performances on its 1892 main stage and outdoor courtyard.
According to a media release, the “FUNdraiser” is in celebration of 50 years of enriching the Central New York community through visual and performing arts while preserving a historic building.
Doors will open for the wristband event at 1 p.m. with Hub Cap Munchies food truck onsite; beer, cider and dessert sales in the Arts Café; Richard Rossi “Meatball Ball Man;” wine tasting and sales; arts vendors; EOH merchandise and raffle table; and access to EOH’s Artisan Gift Shop and galleries.
The band line up will be: 1:45 to 2:30, Courtyard: Ed Vollmer & Friends; 2:30 to 4:00, Main Stage: Colin Aberdeen Duo; 4:15 to 5:45, Main Stage: Nate Gross Band; 6 to7:30, Courtyard: Ed Vollmer & Friends; 7:45 to 8:45, Main Stage: Lipstick & Whisky featuring the Laughing Buddha Episodes; 9 to10:30, Main Stage: The Old Main; and 10:30 to 11 p.m., Main Stage: Super Jam.
Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. For more informatin and to purchase tickects, visit www.earlville operahouse.com or call 315-691-3550.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville, and is fully accessible to all.
Vaccine proof will be required at door and masks will need to be worn inside.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.