OXFORD — Folk/acoustic venue 6 On The Square in Oxford will continue its 16th season with the return of singer/songwriter Greg Greenway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
According to a media release, born in Richmond, Virginia, Greenway moved to Boston for its rich folk music tradition. He has since become one of its most unique and superlative emissaries. Musically raised on the percussive right hand of Richie Havens and the flowing lyricism of Eric Andersen, these influences became the DNA of his own unique and continuing growth. As a musical omnivore, he has blended them into a multi-instrumental, genre-crossing style
Greenway has played at such notable places as Carnegie Hall, and he's been heard on NPR's “All Things Considered” and “Mountain Stage.” His songs "What Must Be Done" and “In the Name of Love” (a lead in to the U2 classic “Pride”) also have been sung by choirs internationally.
His eight-year collaboration as Brother Sun with Pat Wictor and Joe Jencks reached thousands of fans with their intricate three-part harmonies, performing at festivals and concert halls across the U.S. and Canada. His newest project with his friend of 35 years, Reggie Harris, is a musical presentation on race in America called “Deeper Than the Skin.” It brings together their stories, an African-American and a white man born three years apart, to convey a quintessential American story.
Musically, his guitar, piano, ukulele and melodica reflect inspiration from all over the map — gospel, rock, blues, jazz and world music. His center is in the singer/songwriter tradition that traces its roots back to the social awareness of Woody Guthrie, as seen through the lens of Greenway’s humanity and affinity for the audience.
Tickets for the live in-person show are $20 (plus a $2 service charge); purchase at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-OTS6 (6876) to make a reservation. Doors will open one hour before the start of the performance. The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis; more information at 6onthesquare.org.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.