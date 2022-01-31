Olympics 2022

Click here for the latest news about the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
ONEONTA - Shirley M. Spencer, 93, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at home. She was born June 1, 1928, in Oneonta to the late Percy and Fleeta (Colucci) Brush. Shirley married George Frank Spencer on Feb. 16, 1947, in Oneonta. George predeceased her on March 15, 1996. Shirley opened her ho…
CHERRY VALLEY - Ivan Darvey Bosma, 63, took his own life on Jan. 25, 2022, following a long period of psychological and physical decline. Darvey was born in Oswego, on June 23, 1958. After he graduated from Canajoharie High School in 1976, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper,…
