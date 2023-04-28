A group interested in the history of firefighting and fire apparatus has formed in Delaware County.
Catskill Leatherheads formed last June, after people expressed interest in starting a local chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America, Catskill Leatherheads President Kevin Brown said. The national organization was founded in Syracuse in 1958, and the closest group was either in Syracuse or Middletown, he said. The organization is diverse with firefighting enthusiasts who share passions for new and antique fire apparatus and the history and traditions of the fire service, a media release said.
“There’s been a resurgence of members of fire departments that want to preserve its history,” Brown said. “Some try to track down the original trucks.”
Brown, who is also the chief of the Bovina Fire Department, tracked down an original truck when he found Bovina Fire Department’s first motorized truck, a 1948 GMC, and spent a year and a half refurbishing it. He has since entered the truck in musters, which are akin to antique car shows. “In New Jersey and southern Pennsylvania they’re huge,” he said. During the muster, truck owners compete in contests such as setting up their trucks to pump water. Brown’s daughter, Charleigh, who was 10 at the time, was able to set up the pumper in 40 seconds at one muster. “Everybody was amazed,” he said.
Since the group started, 14 individuals, four families and seven fire departments – Bovina, Margaretville, Andes, Delhi, South Kortright, Livingston Manor and New Jersey Deputy Chiefs – have joined. Brown said the members from New Jersey have second homes in the area. “It’s a neat, diverse group,” he said. “People don’t need to own a fire truck to join. People interested in learning about the history of fire trucks are welcome. We have photographers, collectors, historians and fire buffs.”
Brown said some members own antique fire apparatus, but many do not. Some members collect firefighting memorabilia, toys, books and models. The Bovina Fire Department also has a 1951 Willys Jeep, he said. The oldest motorized truck local departments own is a 1916 Model T owned by the Livingston Manor Fire Department, which also owns a 1947 Mack truck. He said the newest truck is a 1984 Grumman that responded to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks from New Jersey and is owned by Lenny Coyman.
The group meets every other month, Brown said, and will meet at 10 a.m. on May 20 at the Hancock Firemen’s Field to finalize the organization’s first muster on June 3, in Hancock. Members were originally looking to hold the muster at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Walton, until the Hancock Fire Department offered the use of its firemen’s field for free. “Hancock will open their kitchen and sell food as a fundraiser,” Brown said. Walton FD Explorers will also sell breakfast.
In addition to historical apparatus, including some hand-drawn carts dating from 1900, there will be a pumping competition following the parade, and a nine-station relay race at 12:30 p.m., the release said. “At 11, there will be a parade trough Hancock,” Brown added.
Fire departments and individuals with antique apparatus are invited to attend the muster even if they are not members of the chapter, the release said. Registration will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. For more information about the group or the muster, email Kevin Brown at CastkillsLeatherheads@gmail.com.
