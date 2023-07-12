The Red Mill Apartments in New Berlin are receiving a facelift thanks to a $5.1 million grant.
“Even though it was built in the ‘90s it was in disrepair,” Kelly Robertson, deputy director of Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc., said. “They were in such disrepair they couldn’t be repaired without the grant.”
The apartment complex at the five corns in the town of New Berlin had two or three apartments that were not occupied because they were in such bad shape, no one could safely live there, she said.
Greater Opportunities took ownership of the apartment complex and other houses in the town and village of New Berlin in 2021 from New Berlin Housing and Preservation Company, she said.
The apartments needed work to make them safe for the tenants, she said. The state was offering Home and Community Renewal grants through the Community Development Block Grant program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, but governments had to apply for the grant, she said.
Robertson said she contacted Chenango County Planner Shane Butler and the Planning Department applied for and received the grant.
“We’ve been working collaboratively with the county for 15 to 20 years,” she said.
Butler said the county applied for the grant because “housing is such a big need in Chenango County, especially in the New Berlin area.” He said an auditor from the state came to audit another grant the county received and commented on how “great this project is and what that impact is.”
He said after Greater Opportunities fixes up the units, it may entice other property owners to upgrade their properties.
Robertson said the grants were to be used specifically to either preserve or expand housing units in existing structures.
The apartments — nine one bedroom apartments and nine two bedroom apartments — received extensive repairs to bring them up to code, she said.
Each apartment received new roofs, new walls, upgraded heating systems and electric, installed new windows and replaced the siding.
She said six apartments have been completed, six more are slated to be finished July 21, and the last six should be renovated by Sept. 30.
While the apartments are being renovated, tenants are housed elsewhere, she said. All of the apartments are rented by people on low incomes up to 80% area median income. She said one tenant “wasn’t super thrilled” the apartment was being renovated until the person saw the new apartment. “They said they had never had anything brand new before,” she said. “It’s a nice thing to be able to do this for them. To provide them with brand a new living place they can call their own.”
Greater Opportunities also completed fixing up an apartment building in Sherburne, she said. The building was renovated and three apartments were added to it using a $600,000 grant.
Robertson said the agency will improve the homes in the village of New Berlin it owns and started a program in Norwich to help low income residents make needed repairs their homes up to $25,000. Greater Opportunities also helps people low income individuals living in manufactured homes that are in disrepair to replace the home. The organization will take away the old trailer, pour a new concrete slab and place a new manufactured home on the slab.
For more information, visit www.greaterops.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.