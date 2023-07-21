A New Berlin man was indicted in Delaware County Court July 20 for attempting to sell illegal drugs in Sidney.
According to a media release from Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith’s office, Thomas A. Stanley, 43, appeared before the Delaware County Court Judge John L. Hubbard and a six count indictment was unsealed.
The indictment alleges that Stanley intended to sell the heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine that was discovered by Sidney Village Police in the trunk of a car in the village April 30, the release said. The indictment charges Stanley with one class D felony and two class B felonies. Each of the class B felonies carries a maximum nine-year sentence.
Stanley pleaded not guilty to the indictment, and was released from custody under the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department, the release said.
