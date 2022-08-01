State Police announced a 36-year-old New Berlin woman was killed in a vehicle accident in Pittsfield on July 27.
According to a media release, troopers responded to the area of county Highway 13 and Hawks Road in the town of Pittsfield for a report of a vehicle on fire with a person trapped inside. Troopers learned that firefighters were already on scene and confirmed that the vehicle was fully engulfed with a person inside who was deceased.
An investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on county Highway 13 when she went off the roadway, struck an embankment and a tree, the release said.
Police have identified her as Adrienne M. Hettig, Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska said on Aug. 1.
