The Otsego County Department of Health announced it has created a new COVID-19 Dashboard.
The new dashboard includes a variety of information, some of which wasn't shared before on the old one. The dashboard includes the number of total cases, the number of total deaths per year, the number of hospitalized cases, the number of positive cases reported within the past week, statistics about vaccination rates, what the community transmission level is and a link to information about upcoming vaccination clinics. There is also a color-coded map of the county listing the number of cases by Zip code.
According to the dashboard, the community transmission level is medium and there were 68 reported cases in the county from Oct. 23, through Oct. 29. It also said seven people were hospitalized during that time. There have been 7,978 cases so far this this year and 28 deaths. According to the map, the majority of the cases in the county have been in the Oneonta and Cooperstown Zip codes.
According to the dashboard, more than 7,000 residents 55 and older have received their second booster dose and 63.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, which equals 37,600 people.
Public Health Director Heidi Bond said the department received a grant to purchase the application. "It is a brand new dashboard," she said in an email. "We hope to utilize it for other things in future such as influenza or anything new that may come along."
To view the new dashboard, visit https://tinyurl.com/26nnm8wf.
