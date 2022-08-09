Local elected officials, developers and engineers visited a proposed industrial park outside the village of Schoharie.
Highbridge Development has proposed the development, which would include a gas station, warehouse and fast food restaurant along state Route 30A just south of Interstate 88.
The county board of supervisors recently approved using $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend the water and sewer lines from the village of Schoharie to I-88, Julie Pacatte, executive director of Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp, said.
Cobleskill Town Supervisor Werner Hampel said the county approved the funding to “prepare the county for future development in order to bring quality jobs into the county.”
John Roth, co-founder of Highbridge Development, said the proposed development would “bring quite a few jobs to the county.”
John said his son, and co-worker Matthew Roth, found the site last year and thought it would be a good place to develop. “We were looking for a site to develop,” John said. “Matt came across this site that was going to be auctioned off. I looked at it and thought it’d be a great site to develop. We were able to buy the site.”
Plans are to build a 540,000 square foot warehouse and office facility, a 4,800 square foot pad site for a convenience store with gas station and a 2,625 square foot pad site for a fast-food restaurant on 48 acres of vacant land, he said.
The area has a lot of slopes to it that will have to be leveled during the development of the site John said. Once the buildings are built, John said people passing by “won’t see a vast majority of the buildings.” He said people traveling along state Route 30A will be three-quarters of the way up the hill before they will see the roof of the warehouse and said people won’t be able to see the buildings until they get to the end of the exit ramp.
“We plan to plant trees so it’s less intrusive for the viewshed,” John said.
John said it’s the first time his company, which is based in Schenectady, has proposed a development in Schoharie County.
“Everyone has been great to deal with,” he said, including the SEEC, the IDA, economic development and the town and county.
The project is currently in front of the Schoharie Town Planning Board for review, he said. The planning board was scheduled to review the plans with the engineers of the project Tuesday evening, Aug. 9.
Pacatte said the project would be a good contender for the state’s FAST NY Shovel-Ready Grant Program. According to the Empire State Development website, the department will issue $200 million in grants to get development projects shovel ready by.
Pacatte was busy Tuesday morning giving a tour of other potential development sites to Thomas Carpenter, vice president, and Andrew Kosa, principal associate of CPL out of Rochester, that has developed several industrial sites in Genesee County. The firm helped the state develop the FAST NY program, she said.
John said his company has completed the wetlands survey, the preliminary traffic study and has done the engineering work on the site, but still needs to complete an archeology study. He said a traffic light will be installed at the entrance.
Even though the project is in its planning stage, John said he has received interest from companies for the gas station and fast-food restaurant sites. “We haven’t picked anyone yet,” he said.
