A new haunted house opened at the Southside Mall at the beginning of October, and has been scaring visitors every weekend since.
"I don't like to be scared, but I like scaring people," Anthony Ray said.
Ray is one of a dozen volunteers putting on the Southside Sanitorium, a collaboration between the Southside Mall and Luncheons & Dragons store.
"I've wanted to do this for years," Keith Gray, co-owner of Luncheons & Dragons, said. "I wanted to do something for the community."
Keith and his wife and co-owner, Celeste Gray, went to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, in September for a symposium at the Halloween Horror Nights, to get some ideas, Celeste said.
Celeste said by creating the haunted house, which is the only one in the area, they hope to bring more people to the mall and out of their houses. The haunted house opened Oct. 6, and about 160 people walked through it Oct. 15, Keith said. Celeste said some businesses in the mall have seen an increase in business since the haunted house opened, including Molly's Pizza and the Shoe Dept.
The Grays and several volunteers created a haunted house in the empty storefront where Meyer's Cabinet used to be. They also created a space for young children where Kay Jewelry used to be. There, children can walk through Halloween inflatables, color Halloween pages to take home and receive a piece of candy, Celeste said.
The haunted house has several rooms, from a sinister hospital to a haunted forest, to a circus of terrifying clowns and more to go through, Celeste said. There are also animatronics, loud noises and other things that go bump in the night, including the volunteers, she said.
"People have asked what ages it is geared to," Celeste said. "We recommend 12 and up, but we tell parents they know their kids the best and know what they can handle. We have had some parents bring their young kids. Some were laughing the whole way through, while others were crying."
Most of the volunteers are customers of Luncheons & Dragons or family and friends, Celeste said.
Jaylee Goodspeed said she volunteered to help her aunt and uncle out and also because she "likes to dress up, scare people and hang out with everyone."
One customer, Amber, told Ellie Johnson about the haunted house and suggested she get in touch with the Grays. Johnson, who is a self-taught makeup artist, said she recently moved back upstate from Texas, and last year worked at Creepy Hollow Haunted House.
"I have loved horror movies since I was a kid," Johnson said. She said she likes the fast pace of working at the haunted house. "I can improvise on the spot," she said.
Southside Sanitorium is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The haunted house will also be open Oct. 30, and 31. Tickets are $10 cash or $12 credit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.