A new monument along Veterans Memorial Walkway in Neahwa Park was dedicated to the patriots who fought in the Revolutionary War Thursday, June 15.
Daughters of the American Revolution members from 22 chapters from throughout the state and special guests helped the Oneonta Chapter unveil the marker commemorating the 250th anniversary of the war. The monument in Oneonta is the third one that has been dedicated in the state Pamela Barrack, state regent New York state National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, said. The other two are at Fort Ticonderoga and in Oriskany, she said.
Denise Doring VanBuren, past president general of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, said the monument in Oriskany was funded by the Oneida Nation. The Oneidas were one of the few Native American tribes that sided with the colonists during the Revolutionary War, she said.
“For those of you who are not familiar with the Daughters of the American Revolution, we are all descended from the men and women who won America’s independence,” Doring VanBuren said. “We believe it’s our joyful obligation to be able to honor their memory and salute the legacy that they leave to us as Americans.”
Doring VanBuren said she thought of the idea in 2020 while president general when she saw the start of the movement to erase some of the country’s forefathers from the history books. She said she hoped people would read the plaque on the monument and research local history to see what happened during the war. In Otsego County, that includes the Cherry Valley massacre and the Clinton-Sullivan Campaign.
“We need to talk about what happened on both sides,” she said. “It was a civil war.” She said one in three people living in the colonies fought for independence during the war.
Monuments have been dedicated across the country, she said and there are 122 waiting to be approved. The only states that haven’t had monuments dedicated are Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Alaska and Hawaii, she said.
The celebration begins this year, as the Boston Tea Party happened 250 years ago, and will last until 2033, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Paris, Doring VanBuren said.
Oneonta Chapter Regent Jaci Bettiol said it took about a year of planning to get the monument dedicated. The chapter worked with Oneonta’s Parks and Recreation Director Lou Lansing, the Parks and Recreation Committee and City Administrator Greg Mattice, she said. She also thanked Mayor Mark Drnek, Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue and American Legion Post 259 for their help. The American Legion color guard provided a gun salute and taps after the monument was unveiled by past regents Jeanne Westcott and Helen Rees.
Drnek said it was an honor to speak at the dedication, welcomed everyone to Oneonta and thanked the Oneonta Chapter for the monument. He said the dedication was “a fitting tribute and a wonderful addition to our Veterans Memorial Walkway in beautiful Neawha Park.”
