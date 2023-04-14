New residents mingled with longtime residents at the city of Oneonta’s inaugural mayor’s welcome reception at the Southside Mall Friday evening, April 14.
Mayor Mark Drnek praised the volunteers on the city’s ad hoc welcome committee for organizing the event. “We once referred the group as the Welcome Wagon, but copyrights prevented that,” he said. “I’ve taken to calling them the Welcome Home committee because that’s their purpose. To welcome you home to Oneonta.”
Drnek welcomed the new residents and thanked the community members who set up tables around the room with information about their organizations.
Prior to entering the room, people could pick up an Oneonta trivia game. Some of the answers could be found while walking through the room and talking to organizational leaders, including the original name of SUNY Oneonta, what existed at the Oneonta Job Corps site from 1935-1973, what the oldest building in the city is and when the railroad first came to Oneonta.
Greater Oneonta Historical Society Executive Director Marcella Micucci is a member of the welcome committee and said it was important to have the event to show the community what resources are available in the city. “It’s great to see the fantastic representation of all the different organizations,” she said.
Representatives of the Oneonta YMCA Kim Moor and Kelly Morrissey said they came to the event to let people know they offer programs to people of all ages, from preschool to senior citizens. The YMCA also offers opportunities to volunteer, Moor said.
Phoebe Schreiner, executive director of Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship, and Ian Bard, who is interning at CADE, handed out information about farming, including where to find local products. “New York needs more farmers,” Schreiner said. “I wanted to be here in case there was anyone interested in farming. I could tell them what services we offer.”
Jennifer Hill was at the Oneonta Area NAACP table with Lee and Joanne Fisher, to try to get new members to join and to talk about the organization.
Other organizations in attendance included the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Oneonta Garden Club, Rotary, Elks, Huntington Memorial Library, Refugee Resettlement Committee, Hunger Coalition, Otsego County Conservation Association, Swart-Wilcox House and several of the area’s theater and musical groups.
Oneonta Job Corps, Police Chief Chris Witzenburg, area churches, SUNY Oneonta, and Gail Feuer, who helps people navigate Medicare plans, were also there.
Pat Gleiberman moved to Oneonta in January to be closer to her daughter and was amazed by all the opportunities Oneonta offers. She said she grew up in the Midwest and the culture of Oneonta is similar, which is what she likes about the city.
Gleiberman visited every table to learn about the different programs offered and different groups she could join.
New resident Ben Magill said he is shy and made himself come to the event to meet new people. “It’s a pretty cool event,” he said.
Drnek said he was happy with the turnout. Micucci said the city plans to have other welcome events this summer, fall and winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.