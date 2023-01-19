The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday announced that major telephone and cable companies are now required to implement enhanced emergency contingency plans to protect and safeguard their operations in the event of a severe storm. In addition, the newly adopted regulations require customer credits when telephone and cable service is not available to customers following an outage caused by storms and power outages, according to a media release from the commission.
“Telephone and cable companies are often our front line of communication during storm and power outages.” Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said. “New York State’s emergency contingency plans will play a crucial part in our emergency response efforts and today’s decision will hold more companies accountable.”
Under the new rules adopted by the commission, when a service outage affecting 100 or more subscribers exists due to a particular service interruption cause, the service provider shall issue a credit allowance to residential customers and certain commercial customers as follows:
• If a service interruption continues for 24 hours or more, 1/30th of the monthly rate for all services and facilities furnished and billed by the service provider that are rendered useless or substantially impaired for each 24 hours (or a portion thereof);
• If a service interruption is for less than 24 hours, and if credit is requested by the subscriber on the grounds that service for the day was substantially impaired by such interruption or interruptions, then, a credit allowance will be issued for that day at 1/30th of the monthly rate; and
• If the service provider reasonably determines that the interruption was in part caused by the loss of commercial power to the service provider’s network, the credit allowance period will begin 24 hours after commercial power is restored.
For the purposes of the regulatory change, a major telephone company is defined as any incumbent local exchange company or any facilities-based telephone company with more than 500,000 access lines, or a certificated 911 service provider. A major cable company is defined as a company with 1,000 or more cable television subscribers.
There are 39 telephone companies subject to these regulation changes including: affiliates of Verizon New York Inc., Windstream New York Inc., Frontier Communications, Consolidated Communications, TDS Telecom; 22 other small telephone companies, and Time Warner Cable Information Services (New York), LLC, a competitive local exchange carrier.
There are 15 cable companies subject to the regulation changes including: Adams CATV, Inc.; Atlantic Broadband (Penn), LLC; Altice; Catskill Mountain Cablevision Inc.; Charter Communications; Comcast of New York, LLC; DTC Cable Inc. d/b/a Delhi Long Distance; Empire Video Services Corporation; Haefele TV, Inc.; Han Cel, Inc.; Heart of the Catskills Communications, Inc. dba MTC Cable; Mid-Hudson Cablevision, Inc.; Midtel Cable TV, Inc.; SLIC Network Solutions, Inc.; and, Verizon New York, Inc.
The report “highlighted the need for modification to existing statutes or regulations to require the filing and annual updating of more robust emergency contingency plans, similar to those required of electric utilities, in order to improve the preparedness and response to future storms and other emergencies by major telephone corporations and cable television companies,” the release said.
The enhanced emergency contingency plans “will ensure that detailed plans and pre-storm actions are taken by certain telephone and cable television companies, including conducting storm drills and testing of critical equipment, and places an emphasis on enhanced communications with electric utilities and government emergency response agencies operating within a territory impacted by a storm or other emergency affecting event.
“These new regulations will hold certain telephone and cable television companies more accountable for their respective storm preparedness,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.