Tractor Supply Company employees were busy stocking shelves, hanging clothes and setting up displays in a new store along state Route 23 in the town of Davenport on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The new store is diagonally across the street from the current store, which made transporting the items “relatively very easy,” District Manager Jason Hartshorn said.
Other items were shipped to the store to get ready for the grand opening Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11. The store will be open beginning Friday, Sept. 2.
“People were worried about not being able to get wood pellets,” Jenn Sutter, manager of the Oneonta Tractor Supply, said. “We got four truck loads of wood pellets yesterday and today.”
Sutter said she is excited about the new store, which is bigger than the current one and will offer more services. The new store will have a garden center, a drive-thru feed barn and a pet wash, she said.
Hartshorn said the new building was built because the company couldn’t expand the footprint of the old building. He said being able to expand was important as it offers more services to customers.
Sutter said there are 17 employees currently employed at the Tractor Supply. With the added services, the company is expected to hire more employees to expand its staff to between 22 and 25 total employees, Hartshorn said.
“It’s a great company to work for,” said Sutter, who has worked at Tractor Supply for six years. “It’s a family-oriented company.”
During the grand opening extended weekend, there will be sales, daily giveaways and “Sept. 10, and Sept. 11, is the pet appreciation weekend,” Sutter said. She said various shelters have been contacted to sign up to participate.
She said another upcoming event is a farmers market on Oct. 1. Hartshorn said the farmers market will take place at all the Tractor Supply stores in the area.
According to a media release, the garden center at the store will carry annuals, perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs. It will also carry tools to make gardening easier, including pots and planters, fertilizer, soil, gardening hand tools, greenhouses, lawn tools and equipment, mowers, trimmers, edgers and more.
The pet washing station has elevated wash bays and grooming tables, and is stocked with specialty shampoos, brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and a professional dryer, the release said. The cost of the pet wash is $9.99, the release said.
The store at 6567 state Highway 23 will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, the release said. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.