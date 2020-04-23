A 76-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday after he was rescued by his newspaper carrier in Wayne County.
Chris Kowalski, who delivers Democrat and Chronicle newspapers, had noticed that a man on his home delivery route had not been retrieving his papers for several days.
Kowalski, 27, said that he knew that the man was an early riser who typically retrieved his newspaper shortly after delivery each morning.
When several newspapers piled up, Kowalski said he was concerned something was wrong and took action. He telephoned the man several times and, on Saturday, pounded on the door of the man’s Ridge Road home without receiving a reply.
“Frequently, people go out of town and don’t stop their paper,” said Kowalski’s supervisor, Phil McDonald. “But Chris felt uncomfortable and had a gut feeling that something was wrong.”
Kowalski called 911 Sunday morning and, along with McDonald, met a sheriff’s deputy at the man’s home.
According to Chief Deputy Steve Sklenar of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Sunday morning found that a 76-year-old man had fallen inside his home and was unable to get up. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment, he said.
“This is why it is so important to be aware of what goes on in your community and to check on each other,” Sklenar said. “We welcome the concerns like this and are glad to help.”

