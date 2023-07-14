This summer marks the 10th season for Unadilla Community Farm, a non-profit farm education center on the banks of the Unadilla River in West Edmeston.
Our mission is to provide a space for the teaching and practice of sustainable skills. Our off-grid, solar-powered center grows more than 200 varieties of fruits, nuts, vegetables, mushrooms and herbs, grown in a biodiverse, multi-story “food forest” that is one of a kind in our region. As a member of USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program and New York’s Climate Resilient Farming Program, we showcase a range of conservation practices, such as multi-story and alley cropping, no-till management, crop rotation, cover cropping and pollinator and other wildlife habitat planting.
Our work centers on: providing education and training in sustainable agriculture for young farmers through our Beginning Farmer Training Program; and providing fresh produce for low-income, low-access communities through our Veggie Box Delivery Program. 165 people from across six continents have graduated from our Beginning Farmer Training Program, many of whom have received academic credit at the undergraduate or graduate level. Through both hands-on experience and classroom hours, participants learn hard and soft skills related to organic farming, agroforestry, value-added product production, food safety and more.
The majority of the produce grown through the program is donated to food pantries across Central New York. Feedback received from food pantry partners indicates that they are under increased pressure to meet rising food insecurity in the region, which has been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic and increasing inflation. Pantry partners frequently share with us that there is a lack of fresh produce available to their clients, and that some fresh produce programs that were available as a result of COVID relief funding have since dried up. In response, Unadilla Community Farm’s 2023 Veggie Box Delivery Program is ramping up donations, with the goal of donating $18,000 worth of produce to rural and urban food pantries in Otsego, Oneida and Herkimer Counties this season.
New in 2023, we are also offering a fruit box program, to continue directly serving households in the Edmeston area — classified by the USDA as a low-income, low-access food desert. The fruit box program is offered on a sliding scale, starting at $0. We offer local delivery at no cost as well as new “u-pick” options.
Additionally, this season we are offering new community volunteer days, open to the public. Come learn about our climate-resilient farming practices and help with our food access work! Tasks will include planting, harvesting and packing produce for delivery to local food pantries.
Importantly, our food access work is tied directly to our Beginning Farmer Training Program. The 2023 Veggie Box Delivery Program is run by our 2023 Food Access Fellows, a new paid 22-week opportunity for beginning farmers to skill up and grow into a managerial role, learning how to manage a food forest, lead community volunteer days and run the farm’s Veggie Box Delivery Program. The season-long paid fellowship expands upon our popular one month accredited internship, which provided a “snapshot” of the farming season for those interested in exploring this career path. The fellowship prepares trainees to start up their own non-profit or for-profit farming businesses, focused on Northeast-adapted sustainable agriculture practices.
Visit unadillacommunityfarm.org to learn more about our work training the next generation of sustainable farmers while growing nutritious produce for the upstate communities that need it most. Sign up for our email list at https://unadillacommunityfarm.org/subscribe to receive updates about volunteer days, our fruit box program and more.
