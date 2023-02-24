The Norwich and Oneonta housing authorities were among the nearly 2,770 public housing authorities nationwide to receive funding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday.
According to a media release grants were awarded to communities large and small, and is for dedicated housing to public housing residents to make sure they have adequate housing that is secure. The Norwich Housing Authority will receive $303,120 and the Oneonta Housing Authority will receive $301,611.
The grants were part of the $3.16 billion in funding HUD announced Friday, the release said. The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
“HUD’s capital funding for public housing authorities is a lifeline that provides resources for necessary maintenance and repairs so that residents’ homes are safe,” Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey, said in the release. “Public Housing Authorities count on this funding to make repairs and ensure the preservation of subsidized housing for the families that need it most.”
Ampry-Samuel announced in Oneonta earlier this month Opportunities for Otsego received $716,456 and Catholic Charities of Chenango County received $446,522 from HUD to combat homelessness.
