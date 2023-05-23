The Norwich City Police Department announced an armed robbery occurred early afternoon Tuesday, May 23.
The department was called to Holt's Hemp Emporium at 20 South Broad Street at 1:09 p.m. following the robbery, a media release said. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’01", wearing light tan camouflage pants, a blue hoodie, a black helmet and a black backpack, the release said. The suspect displayed a black handgun and stole a quantity of U.S. Currency, the release said. The suspect was last seen driving a red and white in color Yamaha racing motorcycle and was last seen travelling south on state Route 12, the release said.
Anyone with information can contact the Norwich City Police at 607-334-2424.
