State Police announced an 82-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle accident in North Norwich Tuesday, Sept. 12.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich barracks responded to the intersection of state Route 12 and county Route 32 in North Norwich at about 2:11 p.m.
An investigation determined that a 75-year-old man from Sherburne was operating a Ford Explorer and traveling north on state Route 12, the release said. Lorena Mayes, 82, of Norwich, was operating a Buick Lucerne and stopped on county Highway 32 at the intersection with state Route 12 when she pulled out into the direct path of the Ford Explorer.
Mayes was transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital but did not survive, the release said. A 91-year-old woman passenger of the Buick was transported by Norwich Ambulance to Chenango Memorial Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The 75-year-old operator of the Ford Explorer and a 66-year-old female passenger were both transported to Basset Hospital in Cooperstown, the release said. They sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
