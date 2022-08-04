Candidates for the new 19th Congressional District will give their views on climate and energy policy in an online forum from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.
Democratic candidates Jamie Cheney and Josh Riley and Republican Marc Molinaro, who are seeking to represent New York’s new 19th Congressional District, which stretches from Columbia County in the east to Tompkins County in the west, have been invited to share their views specifically on issues related to the climate and energy. Rather than debating with one another, the participants will take turns stating their particular concerns and proposals for Congressional action.
Initiated by local chapters of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the forum is cosponsored by environmental organizations active in the 11 counties comprising the new NY19.
Members of the public may join the online event by registering at https://tinyurl.com/NY19Forum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.