New York City sued three local counties and their leaders Wednesday for their attempts to keep out international migrants and asylum seekers.
The lawsuit said the states of emergency issued by Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties violated state and federal law. Tina Molé, chairwoman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, David Bliss, chairman of the Board of Representatives, and William Federice, chairman of the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, were also sued, as they signed the emergency order.
"I'm not in a position to comment yet," Federice said Thursday afternoon. "I haven't consulted with attorneys yet."
Schoharie County Attorney Michael West said he had "no comment."
Molé was not available for comment. Bliss did not return a phone call by press time. Calls to Otsego County Attorney Denise J.B. Hollis and Delaware County Attorney Amy Merklin were not returned as of press time.
The three counties joined about 30 other municipalities that were sued by the city for implementing states of emergencies. The heads of those municipalities were also included in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit outlines five reasons why the states of emergency and emergency orders should be overturned by a judge. It said the state of emergency conflicted with the Social Services Law during a statewide disaster emergency and the state human rights law; acted in excess of authority; imposed barriers on temporary housing that violated federal law and violated the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit is also asking the judge award the city its "costs and attorneys' fees in this action;" and any other relief the "Court may deem just and proper."
Chenango County did not issue a state of emergency.
