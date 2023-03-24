In our region, many individuals lack health insurance and have difficulty paying for basic medical services. To address this need, the Oneonta Community Health Center was established in 2007, thanks to two years of careful preparation by Dr. Benjamin Friedell and volunteers from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta. The OCHC is currently at 31 Main St., Suite 2A, in downtown Oneonta.
The Oneonta Healthcare Center offers a professional, up-to-date office and is a warm and welcoming environment because new patients must feel safe and comfortable. We also try to build trust with our patients so that we can address health issues early in the illness trajectory, in addressing both acute care and long-term illnesses. Once a patient is onboard, we do follow up contacts and visits as needed.
The mission of the OCHC is “to provide free, compassionate primary health care to the uninsured and underinsured adults of Otsego County and surrounding counties.” The Friends of the Oneonta Community Health Center provides oversight of facility operations, staff and fundraising. The FOCHC is a 501 © (3) non-profit organization, which seeks donations, grant funding and promotes the work of the volunteers working for the OCHC.
Today, with volunteer and financial support from the community, the OCHC continues to provide primary care to qualified adults, addressing acute care and preventive care; management of some chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, COPD and high blood pressure; transgender health services; mental health counseling; nutrition counseling; referrals to specialists including dental and vision care professionals; and help obtaining affordable medications. The OCHC team also helps patients apply for county, state or federal health insurance programs.
Dr. Stanley Fox, an optometrist a FOCHC board member, has been instrumental in establishing a mental health component to OCHC’s services. He explained, “I’ve had the privilege of practicing family medicine in Oneonta for over 30 years. The volunteers at OCHC are part of the fabric of our community and that makes Oneonta special. I am happy to be a part of this effort.”
Ann Adamo, a registered dietician, is a FOCHC board member and volunteers as a dietitian at the OCHC. She said, “The Oneonta Community Health Center is a wonderful place to volunteer. First and foremost, I believe in the OCHC’s mission and vision. Additionally, the staff and health care team members are highly skilled, compassionate and very accommodating. The clinic space has a nice waiting room and fully equipped exam rooms. And there is an adjacent conference room where I meet with referred patients and their family members to help them learn ways to improve their health with food choices.”
Perhaps Meredith Rider, a registered nurse, FOCHC board member and nurse volunteer says it best: “OCHC provides me with a sense of giving and purpose. I volunteer for the clinic because it makes me feel good that I can spend some of my time giving back to this community and providing for the patients. When I leave at the end of the night and we helped save a person’s toe (literally), that makes you feel good!”
For more information, go to www.oneontahealthcenter.org, or call 607-433-0300. Appointments are required.
