The city of Oneonta has identified contract awardees for several capital projects, which city officials updated the Common Council’s Finance and Human Resources Committee on Thursday.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said that Gorick Construction, the same firm that’s demolishing the derelict building at 27 Market St., is the apparent low bidder for the demolition of the shuttered parking garage at 47 Market St. at $1,577,000.
The apparent low bidder for electric work during the parking garage demolition is A. Treffeisen and Son at $38,800.
Over at 27 Market St. — the old Oneonta Sales building — Delaware Engineering is planning to subcontract monitoring air quality for asbestos to Delta Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects, of Endwell, for $21,208.
Department of Public Works Director Chris Yacobucci said that the city awarded Wendel Companies a contract for engineering services for water treatment plant and distribution system upgrades.
The city received four responses. Wendel was awarded the $774,145 contract for water treatment plant upgrade, water storage tank design for west end tank and water main upgrades on Union Street and on Center Street — locations that were identified in a report evaluating the city’s distribution system citywide.
Yacobucci said there would be about a year of design, and then bidding would take place around this time next year. Construction on the indoor projects would start in December 2024. The distribution mains and tank would be completed in spring 2025.
Oneonta Public Transit Director Dave Hotaling said that the city is slated to receive a new GPS bus tracking system.
Hotaling said that the city received two bids and Alpine Systems had the best qualifications. The bid was $14,698, after that there is a roughly $10k annual charge. That fee is included in the first year’s price.
“This is quite an upgrade,” Hotaling said.
Currently, there is no GPS tracking on city buses, but through an app riders can see where their buses are in real time. Riders can even be notified when the bus is two minutes away, he said.
He anticipates it will be utilized by the college students and riders on the Cooperstown runs.
City Finance Director Virginia Lee said that the GPS tracking would be funded through the transit operations budget, and there’s still CARES funding available to supplement the budget through 2025.
Mattice said that the city is ready to more forward with an intermunicipal agreement with the town of Oneonta on creating a shared multiuse pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists to connect state Routes 23 and 28 to improve walkability between Main Street and the Southside.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $8.1 million. The city received $5 million grant from the state Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program, and its contribution is estimated at $1.8 million and the town side at $1.3 million. The engineering design is coming from Fisher Associates, of Binghamton.
Mattice said the city is planning to purchase a new police cruiser, which is a budgeted replacement of police cruiser.
The city doesn’t need approval to make the purchase, but does need council approval to the use of reserves.
The vehicle budget was $62,500 and the actual cost was just under $60,000, Mattice said.
It should be in the city’s possession in a couple months, he said.
Lee said that the county grants the city $5,000 towards the purchase.
