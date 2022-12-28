State Police and the Oneonta Fire Department said on Wednesday that an Oneonta man died in a Christmas Day fire.
According to a media release from the Oneonta Fire Department, the department responded to multiple calls reporting a trailer fire in Oneonta’s west end at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival at the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park, firefighters were faced with heavy fire in a single-family structure.
Due to the cold and windy weather, fire officers quickly called for mutual aid assistance, the release said.
Mutual aid companies responded from West Oneonta, Otego, Laurens and Milford Fire Departments, the Otsego County ambulance service, as well as FAST teams from Worcester and Franklin Fire Departments. State Police, the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Otsego County Fire Coordinators also responded to the scene. There were no injuries to any firefighters, the release said.
Firefighters used multiple hose lines to control the fire, which caused heavy damage to the trailer, the release said. After the fire was contained, a search was completed and the body of a deceased person was discovered. One dog and two cats also died in the fire.
State Police identified the victim as Aaron S. Blakeslee, 50, of that residence.
The fire continues to be investigated by the State Police, City of Oneonta Fire Department and the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the release said.
