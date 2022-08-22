After a two-year hiatus, Old Franklin Day will return Saturday, Aug. 27.
The one-day festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's great to have it back after a two-year hiatus," Connie Martin, Old Franklin Day coordinator, said. "We expect a large crowd."
Martin said there will be 50 vendors lining Institute and Main streets selling a "really great assortment" of items including artwork, photographs, food, clothing, antiques, home-sewn quality goods and crafts. She said the number of vendors has grown to what it was several years ago and the vendors seemed excited for the festival's return. "There will be something for everyone," she said.
Old Franklin Day began in 1979 and had a big following for years, she said. The festival waned for a few years, but "People are so excited to have it back," she said. "People are ready to have fun after two years, including the vendors and attendees."
Martin said the planning committee "were in a watch and see," period until April, when they felt it was "safe to plan" this year's event. "It was a bit of a rush," she said. "Normally, we start a year before."
She said even though it was a rush, the bands fell into place for the concert and everyone worked to get it all done.
Live music will be performed by two local bands under a tent in front of the old Stone School, Martin said. Off the Record Band will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Charlie and the Roomers will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Franklin Rotary Club will celebrate its 75th anniversary under a large yellow tent on the Franklin Central School lawn with special exhibits showing its milestone accomplishments and program information. Rotarians will cut an anniversary cake at noon and will have other refreshments, with seating available inside the tent, a media release said.
"Old Franklin Day showcases the village of Franklin’s history and its welcoming community," Martin said. "It’s a good time for the whole family."
A majority of the village is on the National Register of Historic Places and visitors are encouraged to walk along Main, Center, Maple and Water streets to view the Victorian homes. Martin said all of the local businesses and restaurants, and the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum on Main Street will also be open. "Teddie Storey Henn will be there selling historical books," she said. Saturday, is also the day of the town wide lawn sales, and maps to homes participating will be available, she said.
Two of the day's events will begin at 9 a.m. — St. Paul's Episcopal Church's annual pie sale and the Franklin Free Library's book sale — she said.
"It's the best pie in Delaware County," she said. "Come early and enjoy a slice of pie and a coffee. The library has three years worth of books to sell."
In addition to the abovementioned activities, the Old Franklin Day's fashion show will return. The show will be held at 1 p.m. inside the Franklin Stage Company on Institute Street and is dedicated in memory of Lois Stalter, a longtime local resident and fashion history expert, Martin said. The show, titled “100 Years of Fashion,” will be curated by Linda Hovey, manager at Rainbow’s End in Oneonta and owner of Threads Past and Present, a vintage clothing business, and Johanna Marr from The Vintage Closet at the Green Giraffe Antique Shop.
Hovey said the approximately 30 pieces of clothing in the show will demonstrate how fashion has changed from the 1860s to the 1960s. The oldest piece in the show is an 1860 wedding dress, she said. She said it was harder to find models who fit in the clothing than the clothing itself for the fashion show, and said Marr will be modeling some of the vintage pieces she owns. "We will have two mannequins with an outfit from 1870 and 1905," she said. "I have done several talks and shows with vintage and antique clothing and love to share my collection with others."
According to the release, there will be several kids' activities, including a bounce house, glitter tattoos, balloon art, Zenga and sand art activities. Rotarians will have yard games, a balloon toss, ring toss and more with small prizes. There will also be a kickball game for children and adults on the Franklin Central School athletic field.
