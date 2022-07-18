The Old Stone Fort Museum complex will get a new building to house its library and artifacts.
The Schoharie County Historical Society recently announced it received a $300,000 grant from the Nicholas J. Juried Family Foundation that will help the society build a new building to store its collection, Museum Director Melinda McTaggart said. She said the museum also received an undisclosed amount from a Zimmer family bequest to build the library portion of the building.
“It’s hard to express the gratitude I have for Nick,” she said. “Not only for what he’s done for the museum, but what he continues to do for Schoharie County. His legacy is going to live on forever. I which there were more like him. Not the money, but the commitment.”
She said Juried, who is in his 90s, has helped other museums in the area and gave the museum $25,000 to build a fireplace in the Hartmann’s Dorf house. “He likes to know what is happening. During the fireplace project, I kept him up to date,” she said.
Juried grew up in Gilboa and went to Cornell University before he started his own marketing business, prior articles have said. The foundation has donated money to build the Gilboa Museum, paid off the mortgage of the Iroquois Indian Museum, and has given grants to the Sharon Historical Society, the Middletown Historical Society, the Zadock Pratt Museum, the Jefferson Historical Society, the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association and the Bovina Historical Society.
The new building will allow the museum to store artifacts in a climate-controlled setting and will be about 5,000 square feet. She said artifacts in the museum’s possession date back to the indigenous people and 1712, when the first settlers arrived up to the flood of 2011. In addition, there is a research library and several books about families that have called Schoharie County home.
There is a committee working on the building and what they want the building to house and look like before architects will be hired to design the building.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $600,000, will also allow the museum to “better tell about Schoharie County’s rich history,” she said.
The museum complex sits on 20 acres. The Old Stone Fort is owned by the county, while the historical society owns the other buildings — a schoolhouse, John Jackson’s law office, Dutch barn built in 1780, the Lacko barn built in 1860, the Warner house, an outhouse and the aforementioned Hartmann’s Dorf house and the William W. Badgley Museum Annex. She said the Dutch barn was set ablaze during the Revolutionary War by British soldiers, but historians think it didn’t burn because the wood was too green.
“The buildings came from around the county except for the Warner house,” she said. The Warner house was in the location the Badgley annex is currently and was moved back to accommodate the building.
The Old Stone Fort was built 250 years ago and was originally used as a Dutch Reformed Church. “Two of my ancestors were married in the church,” she said.
The church was fortified during the Revolutionary War and was used as a fort. It went back to being a church after the war, then became an armory during the Civil War, she said. It was then given to the county about the same time as the historical society was formed — 1889 — and the county and the society “collaborated to run the site,” she said. To celebrate the 250th anniversary, a local church donated a portrait of a minister that preached in the building, she said. The painting will be put were the pulpit would have been, she said.
The museum will hold its annual Old Stone Fort Day on Sept. 17. This year’s summer lecture series will be held at different locations throughout Schoharie County. The next one will feature folk artist John Wilkinson at 7 p.m. July 28 at the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association at 143 Depot Lane in Schoharie.
