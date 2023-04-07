The Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will hold its third annual Easter egg hunt and activities Saturday, Aug. 8.
Jennifer Alexander, director of admissions and marketing at the center, said, "We held our first one in 2019, then COVID hit and we couldn't have any activities."
She said about 20 children attended the event the first year. The facility held its second one in 2022 and about 20 children attended, she said in an email.
Alexander said she was looking forward to Saturday's hunt, which will begin at 2 p.m.
"The residents will be able to participate in the activities and refreshments and are excited to interact with the kids," Alexander said.
Activities will be held inside and outside she said. "The hunt will be held outside," she said. "Activities will include Easter tic tac toe, crafts and pictures with the Easter bunny. The activities will be held inside the building in the therapy suite along with refreshments."
The hunt is one of several community events the facility hopes to have this year, she said. "Since COVID restrictions have changed, Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will be scheduling more events that will include the community," she said. "We are eager to have our staff and residents be more involved in our community."
The Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is at 41861 state Route 10 in Delhi.
The hunt in Delhi is one of several hunts scheduled this weekend. Others known as of press time are:
Saturday, April 8
• Pancake breakfast with the Easter bunny at 10 a.m., Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. at the Oneonta Boys & Girls Club at 70 River Street in Oneonta. Register at the Oneonta Boys & Girls Club Facebook page.
• Bunny Tailgate Party at 11 a.m. at Oxford High School at 12 Fort Hill Park in Oxford. Games, snacks, pictures with the Easter bunny and more. Sponsored by Rotary.
• Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. at the Bovina Center United Presbyterian Church, county Route 6, Bovina Center.
• Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. at the South Kortright Central School's snack shack at 58200 state Route 10 in South Kortright. For children up to age 10.
• Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. at Rexmere Park in Stamford.
• Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the DeLancey United Presbyterian Church at 444 county Route 2 in DeLancey.
• Community Easter party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Andes at 70 Delaware Avenue in Andes.
Sunday, April 9
• Breakfast with the Easter bunny from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Fort Hill American Legion Post 376 at 17 South Washington Avenue in Oxford.
• Easter egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut Street in Oneonta.
• Easter basket giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., games for kids at noon, Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Andes Hotel at 110 Main Street in Andes.
