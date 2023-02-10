Ten students in the SUNY Delhi Veterinary Science program recently returned from an educational trip to South Africa.
“I’ve wanted to go to Africa since was was 4 years old,” Courtney Woodard of Hyde Park said. “I was in a genetics class and a girl was talking about going to Africa the first week of school and I knew I needed to go.”
When Norwich resident Lexi Taylor toured the campus five years ago as a prospective student, she said she heard about the program and was was looking forward to going on the trip. “Obviously, COVID hit and we couldn’t go anywhere,” she said. “When they announced they were going this year I had to scramble to get the money for the trip.”
Theresa Hannum, SUNY Delhi instructional support associate, who accompanied the the students on the trip, said the college has been offering the program for about 12 years, but this was the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hannum said in the past, the department offered only a two-year associate degree, so second-year students went on the trips. “We now have a flourishing four-year program as well, so this year, eight of the 10 students that participated were bachelor students,” she said.
In addition to Woodard and Taylor, Victoria Forgham, Paige Crum, Courtney Jerabeck, Kristen Lombardo, Jasmine Damian, Chloe Elsenbeck, Tess Beauchain and Gina Parascandola went on the trip, Hannum said.
“Kristen had her vet school interview while we were there,” Woodard said.
“The company that we work with is called EcoLife and they specialize in many different types of trips but the Vets-in-the-Wild is their greatest strength,” Hannum said. “Veterinarians and vet techs from around the world take advantage of their services to get skills and experiences they cannot get in their own countries.”
The group left two days after Christmas and returned three-and-a-half weeks later, Taylor said. Woodard said they lived in tents near different villages and were able to immerse themselves in the culture. Woodard said the first night she was there she exited the tent to use the bathroom and a kudu, which is a large antelope, was standing right outside the tent, munching on grass, and didn’t move.
While in Africa, the students were able to work with a variety of domesticated and wild animals, including antelope, kudu, leopards, lions, hornbills, tigers, cows, goats and dogs. The group was also able to see elephants, rhinoceros, giraffes, hippopotamus and other wild animals.
“We learned about ecological diseases,” Woodard said. For example, some wild animals carry foot-and-mouth disease, but aren’t affected by it, but can transmit it to domesticated animals that are, she said.
“There were a lot of lectures,” Taylor said. “We learned how to dart animals in order to deworm them.” She said they darted lions and tigers. “The darts administer the medicine and fall off,” she said.
They also learned how to dart from a helicopter, Woodard said. Students were flown in helicopters and received training on how to shoot darts at a moving target.
“It was a moving truck we were aiming at, but Lexi got a bullseye,” Woodard said.
It was the first time Woodard and Taylor had flown in a helicopter, they said.
Woodard said they learned a lot about poaching taking place in Africa, even on preserves.
“The Chinese think there’s medicinal properties in the horns, but it’s made from keratin, which is found in your nails,” Taylor said.
In addition to rhinos, pangolins are killed for their scales, Woodard said. According to National Geographic, pangolins, which are small mammals covered in scales, are the most trafficked mammal and are very endangered. “They showed us a video of a shipping container filled with 10,000 dead pangolins,” Woodard said. “It’s sad that money fuels that. People think, ‘I can feed my family if I kill a rhino.’”
They also learned there is an overpopulation of elephants in the area where they were, and the government wants to cull herds to help protect the environment. Woodard said elephants destroy grasses where butterflies live and knock down the trees giraffes eat.
However, the government is not allowed to cull a herd without approval from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, Taylor said, of which the United States is a member.
“It’s like if South Africa told us how to control our white-tailed deer population,” Woodard said.
During the trip, they also helped local villagers when they helped the Hoedspruit AnimaL Outreach (HALO) organization hold a dog care clinic. Woodard and Taylor said there is a huge problem with ticks in South Africa, so they spent a lot of time picking ticks off dogs. “I sat with a dog for one hour and pulled 150 ticks off it,” Taylor said.
They also performed a fine-needle aspiration on a dog, treated dogs for tick-borne illnesses and helped with sterilizations, they said.
Both said the experience changed their lives and career goals. Woodard said she wants to go work in wildlife conservation, while Taylor said she wants to work with large animals.
