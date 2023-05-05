I’ve previously written about the “legal desert” in which we find ourselves; how folks who need the services of an attorney have a difficult time finding one to represent them in litigation or consult on a legal issue for advice. While in many ways it is more difficult to obtain help from an attorney, in other ways it has become easier for the public to access other legal resources.
A brief sidebar, I apologize in advance for the extensive use of website addresses in this article. I decided to include them despite how this may be a clumsy read, because the point is to provide information and access to these resources.
I recently spent some time in our local law library and speaking with the librarians. Chris Lund is the law librarian of the 6th Judicial District, based out of Broome County Supreme Court. Each county within the district has their own law library, and a shared librarian that spends time in each of the physical locations.
Otsego County is home to the Joseph P. Molinari Supreme Court Library, located on the first floor of the courthouse at 197 Main Street in Cooperstown. The library is open to the public every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Attorneys may access the library on any weekday with access provided by court security. Laurie Burpoe is the local law librarian who travels between the Chenango, Delaware and Otsego County law libraries, and can be reached by calling 607-376-5429, or library staff can be emailed at 6jdlibrary@nycourts.gov. More information about each county library in the 6th Judicial District can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4bpj3jx7.
At the library there are different resources. The public has access to current core legal publications on New York specific laws in physical book format, free electronic access to Westlaw and Lexis, including extensive case law resources, statutory law and secondary sources and legal treatises and encyclopedias.
Can’t get to the library? There are also remote resources which you can access from your own computer at home. There is a 6th Judicial District Help Center at https://tinyurl.com/2xd56wet. Some of the services available on the remote site are access to court forms, general guidance on understanding court forms and court procedures and information on how to start or respond to a lawsuit. There is help to find community agencies or other legal resources, assistance with online “Do-It-Yourself” forms, and general answers to questions are available during normal business hours by phone or by online submission form. Last, there is more in-depth help available via 30-minute virtual meetings with Court Help Specialists through Microsoft Teams.
1-800-Court-NY is a toll-free phone line for general court related information. This call center covers all of New York State and is staffed by court librarians, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is also a program called “Ask a Law Librarian” — https://askalawlibrarian.nycourts.gov/ — which provides answers to basic legal research questions and some guidance on legal research issues. Questions may be submitted 24/7, however, “live chat” with a law librarian is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This program also covers all of New York State and is staffed by court librarians.
As you can see, there are numerous resources available to the public and attorneys. If you are curious about a legal issue and want to do a little research before contacting an attorney, you might want to give one of these resources a try. Further, if you are having a difficult time trying to find an attorney, you may find it beneficial to spend some time using these resources which will help you become informed on an issue you may be facing, and more prepared to work efficiently with your attorney when the time is right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.