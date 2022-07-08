State Police announced one person was arrested during an underage drinking enforcement sting in Delaware County on July 6.
According to a media release, alcohol was sold to a minor at Smiley’s Convenience Store on West Main Street in Sidney. An appearance ticket was issued to the clerk who sold alcohol to the minor.
Businesses that were in compliance were: Corky’s Wine & Spirits on Main Street, Mirabito Quickway on West Main Street, Mirabito Quickway on Delaware Avenue, and Maria’s Convenience Store on Union Street, all of Sidney; Liquor & Wine Emporium on Delaware Avenue, Speedway on Delaware Street, Valero on Delaware Street, Breakey’s Liquor Store on Bridge Street, and Sunoco Country Store on Delaware Street all in Walton; Speedway on Main Street, Sunoco County Store on Kingston Street, and Mirabito Quickway on Elm Street, all in Delhi; and Mirabito Quickway on Main Street in Franklin, the release said.
During operation, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth (if asked), the release said. When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York state driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21. If the license holder is under the age of 21, the driver's license are vertical.
