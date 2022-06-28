The city of Oneonta announced micro paving of some city streets will begin Wednesday, June 29.
Suit-Kote, a contractor working for the city, will perform a pavement maintenance process called micro paving, on various streets, including East, Taft and Grove, throughout the City, weather permitting.
Work is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, June 29, to Friday, July 1. Work will occur between the times of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the release said. There will be brief temporary traffic interruptions while work is occurring on each street, and flaggers will direct drivers accordingly. Driveway access may be limited during and immediately after the operation.
For streets with on-street parking, temporary no parking signs will be installed Tuesday, June 28. All vehicles must be removed from these streets in order for the work to be completed in an efficient manner before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The micro paving process is a form of pavement maintenance, and is an integral part of the city’s pavement management program which is designed to maximize the life of the pavement, the release said.
For more information, email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or call 607-432-2100.
