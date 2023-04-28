The city of Oneonta announced the walkway from the top level of the parking garage to the arcade is closed.
"Given the upper level of the garage is closed, coupled with the fact that the upper entrance door to the arcade (interior walkway) was broken by someone, we're simply closing off the pedestrian bridge to avoid further issues," Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice said in an email.
Users can still use the arcade passthrough to Main Street but will have to use the stairway in the arcade to get down to the Water Street level, the city announced.
