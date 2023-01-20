Changes to the Oneonta City Charter are being discussed, including updating the charter regarding the duties of the mayor and city administrator.
The Oneonta Common Council Charter Review Committee met with City Attorney David Merzig Thursday, Jan. 19, about changes it has proposed so far.
The committee made some changes to the mayor's duties as they pertain to emergency situations. Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked Merzig if he was "good with the verbiage." He said, "We scratched out mayor and put city administrator."
The section in the charter Carson referred to said, "During an emergency, the Mayor will serve as the point of contact with both Federal and State officials, and the media and public. Emergency decisions regarding public safety, when necessary, shall be made by the City Administrator in consultation with the Mayor who represents the needs of the people of the City and the directions of the Council."
Merzig said that was fine, but the city would need to update its emergency management plan to reflect the change too. Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, said the emergency management plan also needs updating because it doesn't mention a city administrator or what the position's duties are.
Harrington said it was good the council was looking at the charter so it knew what other city documents needed updating and said the emergency management plan would be updated.
The committee also discussed the mayor's appointment of ad hoc committee and commission members. The committee talked at length about wanting to know what committees the mayor creates and who serves on them.
They also talked about community organizations that are helping the city.
Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said there is a skateboard group trying to determine what repairs can be made to the skateboard park at Neahwa Park. "The committee was not created by the mayor, but are community members," she said. "The mayor met with them one time."
She asked if, because the mayor met with the group, does that mean they are sanctioned by the mayor? "It's a weird, gray area," she said.
Lipari Shue said the organization will still have to go before the parks and recreation commission to present its plan before it can go to the council for approval.
Merzig said by being a commission or committee appointed by the mayor, the plans they propose would be one step closer to the common council for a vote.
Merzig said Mayor Mark Drnek approached him with some concerns about what the committee wants to change in the charter. Drnek's perspective is that people will come and go on committees and ad hoc groups, and he would like to appoint people when there are vacancies prior to council meetings, Merzig said. There are currently 13 vacancies on city commissions and ad hoc groups, Merzig said.
Harrington said he would still like to approve committee and ad hoc members prior to them starting. "We meet, for the most part, every two weeks," he said. "I don't think that will stifle any kind of committee work."
Filling employment vacancies and approving contracts were also discussed during the meeting.
"Every fricking contract has to be signed by the mayor," Merzig said. "Every contract with the city has to be approved by the common council and signed by the mayor and city administrator."
Merzig suggested putting in the city's charter that the Common Council doesn't have to approve contracts under a dollar amount threshold or if it is a contract renewal, and authorize the city administrator to sign those contracts.
Carson asked City Administrator Greg Mattice how often that occurred last year. Mattice said he hadn't gone through every agenda item passed in 2022, but felt like there were several that fit the criteria.
Mattice also asked if the council could put in the charter that the city administrator could hire employees that were budgeted for without the council's approval. For example, because the council had to cancel Tuesday's meeting, he had to call someone Tuesday night to tell her she couldn't start working Wednesday.
Carson said Mattice should be able to hire employees, but the council would like to vote on department head hires.
The committee will resume its discussion about committees and the city administrator's duties at its next meeting.
"I knew it wasn't going to be easy," Harrington said.
