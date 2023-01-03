Members of the Oneonta Common Council held its first meeting of 2023 and heard from City Health Officer Diane Georgeson Jan. 3.
Georgeson gave an overview of the COVID-19 pandemic, and updated the council about cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus in the area.
Georgeson said cases of COVID-19 are up a little in the county, while cases of influenza and RSV are leveling off and decreasing respectfully.
She said 551 cases of the flu have been reported in Otsego County since October, of which 224 cases were reported in Oneonta. “It’s mostly the A strain,” she said.
“We’re almost three years in and there have been 655 million cases worldwide and 6 million deaths,” she said.
She said while COVID-19 cases have flattened in the area, it might be because people are not reporting positive cases to the health department. She said she knew of some people that tested positive last week who didn’t realize they should report the positive result to the health department and believes others are not reporting cases either.
She said the county is reporting a substantial level of transmission based on the percentage of positive cases.
She encouraged the public to get their flu vaccine and the COVID-19 booster or vaccine.
The council approved two resolutions accepting grants and no-interest loans to upgrade the water and sewer treatment plants.
According to the resolution on the board’s agenda, the city applied for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to supplement the state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act for the water treatment plant distribution and storage upgrades project. The city was “awarded up to $2,000,000 in BIL grant funds and $3,072,625 in interest-free financing, supplementing the NYS WIIA grant of up to $3,000,000 awarded on April 25, 2022,” the resolution said.
The city also applied for and received money for upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. According to the resolution, the city was “awarded up to $2,626,500 in BIL grant funds and $2,626,500 in interest-free financing through the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) for Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades.”
In addition to accepting grants, the council made several appointments to several boards and commissions. David Rissberger, D-Third Ward said there are 13 vacancies on the city’s boards and commissions and asked the positions be filled.
The council also voted for Fourth Ward Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue to serve as acting mayor when Mayor Mark Drnek is on vacation. Rissberger had been acting mayor for three years under Mayor Mark Drnek and former mayor Gary Herzig. He said he didn’t know he wasn’t going to be named acting mayor until he received his agenda and thanked both mayors for the opportunity to serve as acting mayor.
The council appointed Kerriann Harrington as airport manager for the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport. Council Member Scott Harrington abstained.
The council also recognized water treatment plant Chief Operator Stan Shaffer for his 43 years of service to the city. Drnek said Shaffer would stay on part-time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.