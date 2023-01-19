The Oneonta Common Council heard a report from Destination Oneonta Event Manager David Kropp about the Oneonta Community Initiative program during its special meeting Thursday, Jan. 19.
According to the Destination Oneonta website, the OCI program “is to provide funding of events, projects, and public services that have a public benefit for the Oneonta community, and those projects must be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.” Kropp said a committee reviews the applications to see if they meet the criteria for funding or not.
Kropp said he received “numerous” phone calls about the program and the website received more than 400 visits, but he only received 12 applications for funding. He said one of the applicants was not funded because it didn’t comply with the requirements. He thought maybe people were confused about the application process and the fact they have to pay for permits.
Kropp talked about a few of the projects the committee approved. He said Roots Brewing and the Oneonta Historical Society each received a grant to improve lighting behind their buildings. A group was approved to buy signs as part of the Sprinkle project. The Sprinkle project group lined Main Street one Saturday displaying motivational signs for people to see, he said.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward said the Sprinkle project is a national project where people rent signs from the organization and pay to send them to the next group participating in the project. Kropp said the group actually found it was cheaper to buy the signs than ship them to the next group, so they did.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward asked why the two flower projects were funded when the city funds plantings along Main Street in its budget.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said the group plans to plant spring annuals and bulbs so flowers appear in the spring before the Oneonta Federated Garden Club plants the planters in June.
Rissberger still questioned why the group received the grant if it’s already in the budget. Mayor Mark Drnek suggested the Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee look at the program and make some changes. The committee will discuss it at its February meeting.
In addition to hearing about the OCI program, the council approved a grant application, paying for a study at the Swart-Wilcox House Museum and extending the lease for the transit hub.
The council unanimously approved a budget transfer of $1,750 for Swart-Wilcock House Museum for an engineering study. The Friends of Swart-Wilcox House Museum presented a building project to the Oneonta Common Council Finance and Human Resources Committee on Monday, Jan. 9.
The city owns the museum, which is the oldest house in the city and on the National Register of Historic Places. The friends organization oversees, plans and runs the programs at the museum.
Norma Slawson, a member of the organization, outlined what the group wants to do at the museum. A property owner on Crumhorn Mountain would like to donate a barn from the 1800s to the city, Slawson said.
In addition, the council approved an anonymous donation in the amount of $1,000 for the Swart-Wilcox House.
The council also approved applying for a state Department of Transportation grant to move the fuel farm at the Albert S. Nadar Regional Airport.
According to the resolution, the council “endorses and approves the project being described as the Fuel Farm for the total project amount not to exceed $1,343,927, with a local share not to exceed $134,393.”
The council also authorized the mayor to sign a two-year lease extension with LFT Amsterdam, c/o Levites Management, LLC for the OPT Transit Hub at 104 Main Street. Oneonta will pay $20,634.24 this year and $21,253.32 next year, the resolution said.
At the end of the meeting City Clerk Kerriann Harrington read a letter from former mayor Gary Herzig, who was against the new park fees that were approved by the council in December. Drnek said they were going to meet with Parks Director Lou Lansing about the fee schedule.
Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward said the organizations that want to hold events at the park can apply for an OCI program grant to offset some costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.